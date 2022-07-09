How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants will look to Wilmer Flores for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Padres are 16th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
  • The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (371 total).
  • The Padres' .316 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
  • The Giants rank 11th in the league with 378 total runs scored this season.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres with 13 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .315.
  • In all of baseball, Machado is 42nd in home runs and 26th in RBI.
  • Cronenworth is batting .237 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Cronenworth is 135th in homers and 41st in RBI so far this season.
  • Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .270.
  • Ha-Seong Kim has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .233.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 41 and has a batting average of .242.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Flores' home run total ranks 90th and his RBI tally ranks 51st.
  • Joc Pederson is batting .264 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 41 RBI.
  • Overall, Pederson is 17th in homers and 51st in RBI this year.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
  • Darin Ruf is batting .225 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

L 7-2

Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

W 4-2

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

7/7/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

White Sox

L 13-4

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-3

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-2

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates the victory against the Chicago Cubs with designated hitter Justin Turner (10) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
USATSI_16887977
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live Online, TV

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Tijuana vs Juárez: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy