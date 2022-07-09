How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants will look to Wilmer Flores for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Padres are 16th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (371 total).

The Padres' .316 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.

The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

The Giants rank 11th in the league with 378 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 13 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .315.

In all of baseball, Machado is 42nd in home runs and 26th in RBI.

Cronenworth is batting .237 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Cronenworth is 135th in homers and 41st in RBI so far this season.

Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .270.

Ha-Seong Kim has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .233.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 41 and has a batting average of .242.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Flores' home run total ranks 90th and his RBI tally ranks 51st.

Joc Pederson is batting .264 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 41 RBI.

Overall, Pederson is 17th in homers and 51st in RBI this year.

Mike Yastrzemski has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Darin Ruf is batting .225 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers L 7-2 Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 7/5/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/7/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Giants - Home 7/9/2022 Giants - Home 7/10/2022 Giants - Home 7/11/2022 Rockies - Away 7/12/2022 Rockies - Away 7/13/2022 Rockies - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 White Sox L 13-4 Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Away 7/7/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 Padres - Away 7/9/2022 Padres - Away 7/10/2022 Padres - Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

