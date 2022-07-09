How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Yu Darvish, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Padres rank 16th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Padres have the No. 12 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (377 total runs).

The Padres' .317 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Giants have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

The Giants rank 11th in the league with 381 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres with 14 home runs and 50 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .315.

Including all hitters in the majors, Machado ranks 38th in homers and 22nd in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .240.

Cronenworth ranks 139th in homers and 40th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .269.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .237 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 30 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores is batting .240 for San Francisco with a team-high 41 RBI.

In all of MLB, Flores is 93rd in homers and 54th in RBI.

Joc Pederson is batting .264 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 41 RBI.

Pederson ranks 18th in home runs and 54th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Thairo Estrada's batting average of .253 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .227 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 7/5/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/7/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Giants W 6-3 Home 7/9/2022 Giants - Home 7/10/2022 Giants - Home 7/11/2022 Rockies - Away 7/12/2022 Rockies - Away 7/13/2022 Rockies - Away 7/14/2022 Rockies - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Away 7/7/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 Padres L 6-3 Away 7/9/2022 Padres - Away 7/10/2022 Padres - Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/14/2022 Brewers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.