How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Yu Darvish, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Padres rank 16th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
  • The Padres have the No. 12 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (377 total runs).
  • The Padres' .317 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Giants rank 11th in the league with 381 total runs scored this season.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres with 14 home runs and 50 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .315.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Machado ranks 38th in homers and 22nd in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .240.
  • Cronenworth ranks 139th in homers and 40th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .269.
  • Ha-Seong Kim is batting .237 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 30 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is batting .240 for San Francisco with a team-high 41 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Flores is 93rd in homers and 54th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson is batting .264 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 41 RBI.
  • Pederson ranks 18th in home runs and 54th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Thairo Estrada's batting average of .253 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .227 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

W 4-2

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

7/7/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

W 6-3

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-3

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-2

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

L 6-3

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Yankees at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey22 seconds ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 seconds ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 seconds ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

By Evan Massey15 minutes ago
imago1012693137h
CFL Football

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions

By Brandon Rush15 minutes ago
USATSI_18632810 (1)
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Harris English plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Jul 20, 2018; Carnoustie, SCT; Thorbjorn Olesen plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steven Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Scrivener plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy