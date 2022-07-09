How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies take the field on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET. Nolan Arenado and Kyle Schwarber have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals rank seventh in the majors with a .251 batting average.
  • The Cardinals score the ninth-most runs in baseball (390 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Cardinals' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
  • The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Phillies have scored 405 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .344, and leads the Cardinals in home runs, with 19 and runs batted in with 65.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Goldschmidt ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Arenado is batting .295 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Arenado is 18th in homers and 11th in RBI among major league batters this season.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .258 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 27 and runs batted in with 56.
  • In all of the major leagues, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .252 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Hoskins ranks 18th in homers and 49th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.299/.381.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .239 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Cardinals and Phillies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

7/5/2022

Braves

L 7-1

Away

7/6/2022

Braves

L 3-0

Away

7/7/2022

Braves

W 3-2

Away

7/8/2022

Phillies

L 2-0

Home

7/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/10/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

W 11-0

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
