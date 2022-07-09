How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies take the field on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET. Nolan Arenado and Kyle Schwarber have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Cardinals rank seventh in the majors with a .251 batting average.

The Cardinals score the ninth-most runs in baseball (390 total, 4.5 per game).

The Cardinals' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Phillies have scored 405 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .344, and leads the Cardinals in home runs, with 19 and runs batted in with 65.

Of all MLB hitters, Goldschmidt ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Arenado is batting .295 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Arenado is 18th in homers and 11th in RBI among major league batters this season.

Tommy Edman is batting .258 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Dylan Carlson is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 27 and runs batted in with 56.

In all of the major leagues, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .252 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Hoskins ranks 18th in homers and 49th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.299/.381.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .239 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Cardinals and Phillies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Braves L 6-3 Away 7/5/2022 Braves L 7-1 Away 7/6/2022 Braves L 3-0 Away 7/7/2022 Braves W 3-2 Away 7/8/2022 Phillies L 2-0 Home 7/9/2022 Phillies - Home 7/10/2022 Phillies - Home 7/11/2022 Phillies - Home 7/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/13/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/14/2022 Dodgers - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Home 7/5/2022 Nationals W 11-0 Home 7/6/2022 Nationals L 3-2 Home 7/7/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals W 2-0 Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/15/2022 Marlins - Away

