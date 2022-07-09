How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies take the field on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET. Nolan Arenado and Kyle Schwarber have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Cardinals rank seventh in the majors with a .251 batting average.
- The Cardinals score the ninth-most runs in baseball (390 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
- The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- The Phillies have scored 405 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .344, and leads the Cardinals in home runs, with 19 and runs batted in with 65.
- Of all MLB hitters, Goldschmidt ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Arenado is batting .295 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 30 walks.
- Arenado is 18th in homers and 11th in RBI among major league batters this season.
- Tommy Edman is batting .258 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Dylan Carlson is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 27 and runs batted in with 56.
- In all of the major leagues, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 10th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .252 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Hoskins ranks 18th in homers and 49th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .251/.299/.381.
- J.T. Realmuto is batting .239 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.
Cardinals and Phillies Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Away
7/5/2022
Braves
L 7-1
Away
7/6/2022
Braves
L 3-0
Away
7/7/2022
Braves
W 3-2
Away
7/8/2022
Phillies
L 2-0
Home
7/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/10/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Cardinals
W 4-0
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
W 11-0
Home
7/6/2022
Nationals
L 3-2
Home
7/7/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
W 2-0
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/12/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
