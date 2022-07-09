How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Rays vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Rays are 21st in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- The Rays rank 25th in runs scored with 341, 4.1 per game.
- The Rays are 23rd in the league with a .302 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- The Reds have scored 352 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
Rays Impact Players
- Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .293 batting average.
- Of all major league hitters, Diaz is 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- Arozarena has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 39 runs batted in.
- Arozarena ranks 93rd in home runs in MLB and 66th in RBI.
- Wander Franco is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Harold Ramirez is batting .314 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 48 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Drury ranks 17th in homers and 26th in RBI.
- Tommy Pham is batting .249 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- Overall, Pham is 63rd in home runs and 81st in RBI this season.
- Kyle Farmer's batting average of .272 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Joey Votto has 45 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
Rays and Reds Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-3
Away
7/4/2022
Red Sox
L 4-0
Away
7/5/2022
Red Sox
W 8-4
Away
7/6/2022
Red Sox
W 7-1
Away
7/8/2022
Reds
L 2-1
Away
7/9/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/10/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/5/2022
Mets
W 1-0
Home
7/6/2022
Mets
L 8-3
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
L 4-2
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
W 5-1
Home
7/8/2022
Rays
W 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
Rays
-
Home
7/10/2022
Rays
-
Home
7/12/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/13/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/14/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
