How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Brandon Drury (22) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Rays are 21st in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Rays rank 25th in runs scored with 341, 4.1 per game.
  • The Rays are 23rd in the league with a .302 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
  • The Reds have scored 352 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .293 batting average.
  • Of all major league hitters, Diaz is 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
  • Arozarena has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 39 runs batted in.
  • Arozarena ranks 93rd in home runs in MLB and 66th in RBI.
  • Wander Franco is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Harold Ramirez is batting .314 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 48 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Drury ranks 17th in homers and 26th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham is batting .249 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
  • Overall, Pham is 63rd in home runs and 81st in RBI this season.
  • Kyle Farmer's batting average of .272 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Joey Votto has 45 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Rays and Reds Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-3

Away

7/4/2022

Red Sox

L 4-0

Away

7/5/2022

Red Sox

W 8-4

Away

7/6/2022

Red Sox

W 7-1

Away

7/8/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/10/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Mets

W 1-0

Home

7/6/2022

Mets

L 8-3

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

L 4-2

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

W 5-1

Home

7/8/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

7/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/13/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/14/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
