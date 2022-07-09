How to Watch Tigers at White Sox

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tigers (36-47) have rolled off six straight wins, including the first two meetings of their four-game series with the White Sox (39-43) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The series resumes Saturday night in Chicago, where the Sox have lost four of their last five.
How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Today:
Game Date: July 9, 2022
Game Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago still owns a 5-3 lead in the season series with Detroit, which took Friday night's contest by a 7-5 score. The White Sox took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Luis Robert's two-run homer.
The game stayed that way until the sixth when Jeimer Candelario belted a two-run shot to tie it. The Tigers erupted for four in the seventh and hung on for the victory.
Chicago will go with veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto on Saturday. Signed in early April, Cueto joined the White Sox rotation in mid-May and is 2-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.217 WHIP in nine starts and one relief appearance covering 60 innings. He took a no-decision on Monday in a loss to the Twins after allowing two runs in six frames.
Detroit rookie Garrett Hill will make his second start for the club on Saturday. The right-hander debuted Monday with six strong innings against the Guardians. HIll picked up the win after allowing just a run on two hits.
