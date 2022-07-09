Yankees at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

On Saturday evening in MLB action, the Yankees and Red Sox will face off in Boston.

No one will argue that the Yankees and Red Sox have one of the best rivalries in sports. Every time these two teams face off against each other, there is apparent hatred for each other. Today, these two storied franchises will play the latest installment of their all-time rivalry.

How to Watch the New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX (KMSP – Minneapolis, MN)

Ahead of today's game, the Yankees have gone 61-23 and are a clear-cut World Series favorite. New York has been dominant all season long and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Jordan Montgomery will be the starting pitcher tonight and comes in with a 3-2 record and a 3.19 ERA.

On the other side of the diamond, the Red Sox hold a 45-39 record. Boston got off to a slow start this season but has since turned things around. Kutter Crawford will get the starting nod tonight and enters today's game with a 2-2 record and a 5.04 ERA.

Anytime these two teams face each other, no one can be called a clear favorite. They always put on a good show and the rivalry is must-watch TV. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the huge win this evening.

