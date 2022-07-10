How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners aim for series sweep and eighth win in a row in Sunday matinee against the Blue Jays.

Winners of 15 of their last 18 games, the Mariners have thrust themselves into the thick of the AL wild-card race going from 10 games under .500 on June 19 to now sitting two games above that line heading into today’s series finale against the Blue Jays. The Mariners have won six series in a row and with a win today, will get their fourth series sweep of the season.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners:

Match Date: July 10, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners will start Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.61 ERA), who has won three consecutive starts. Gilbert, one of only two AL starters with double-digit wins this season, has earned the win in five of his last six starts. Despite not making it out of the sixth inning in any start since May, Gilbert has been able to minimize damage from opposing offenses allowing only 12 runs in his last five starts.

Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting a blistering .433 in July making it difficult on pitching staffs to avoid Alejandro Kirk (.310 batting average) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (19 home runs, 54 RBIs) ahead of him in the lineup.

First baseman Ty France returned to the Mariners lineup this week after landing on the injured list due to an elbow issue. France leads the team with a .310 average, good for 10th in MLB and 45 runs batted in.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18677226
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
