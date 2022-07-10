How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers look to stay perfect against the Cubs this year when they play the third of a four-game series with Chicago

The Dodgers swept a series in Chicago earlier this year against the Cubs and are looking to do it again in Los Angeles.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

They got their fifth straight win of the year against the Cubs when they battled back from a 3-0 hole to get a 4-3 win in 10 innings.

The Dodgers have now won five straight overall and nine of 10 as they continue to stretch their lead in the NL West.

The Cubs, though, will be looking to stop the Dodgers winning streak as they try and avoid yet another loss to Los Angeles.

The Cubs had come to Los Angeles winners of four straight series, but with the first two losses against the Dodgers the streak has been snapped.

They could still salvage a split in the series, but they will need to win on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday they will send Marcus Stroman to the mound. Stroman will be making his first start since June 3rd as he has been on the IL with shoulder soreness.

