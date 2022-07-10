How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) hits a one run single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Marcus Stroman at the rubber for the Chicago Cubs in the third game of a four-game series, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .251 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (414 total).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 365 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman is batting .297 with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

In all of baseball, Freeman is 77th in homers and 22nd in RBI.

Mookie Betts has shown off his power as he paces his team with 20 home runs.

Betts ranks 11th in home runs and 29th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Trea Turner has the top batting average on the Dodgers (.300) while pacing in runs batted in (60).

Will Smith is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .281. He's also hit eight home runs with 40 RBI.

Happ's home run total places him 111th in the big leagues, and he ranks 58th in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .392. He's slugging .498 on the year.

Contreras ranks 44th in homers and 89th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .230.

Nico Hoerner has 73 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Rockies W 5-3 Home 7/5/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Home 7/6/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 7/7/2022 Cubs W 5-3 Home 7/8/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Home 7/9/2022 Cubs - Home 7/10/2022 Cubs - Home 7/12/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/15/2022 Angels - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 7/5/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 7/6/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/12/2022 Orioles - Home 7/13/2022 Orioles - Home 7/14/2022 Mets - Home 7/15/2022 Mets - Home

