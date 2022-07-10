How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) hits a one run single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) hits a one run single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Marcus Stroman at the rubber for the Chicago Cubs in the third game of a four-game series, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .251 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (414 total).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 365 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman is batting .297 with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
  • In all of baseball, Freeman is 77th in homers and 22nd in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has shown off his power as he paces his team with 20 home runs.
  • Betts ranks 11th in home runs and 29th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Trea Turner has the top batting average on the Dodgers (.300) while pacing in runs batted in (60).
  • Will Smith is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .281. He's also hit eight home runs with 40 RBI.
  • Happ's home run total places him 111th in the big leagues, and he ranks 58th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .392. He's slugging .498 on the year.
  • Contreras ranks 44th in homers and 89th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .230.
  • Nico Hoerner has 73 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Rockies

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

W 5-3

Home

7/8/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

7/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/12/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

7/5/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

7/6/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) hits a one run single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) hits a one run single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at San Diego Loyal SC

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates the victory against the Chicago Cubs with designated hitter Justin Turner (10) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Monterrey
Soccer

How to Watch Monterrey vs América

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Pelicans Cavs Summer League
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs Trail Blazers

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Jul 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) waits in the on deck circle during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
p19697214_b_h10_aa
entertainment

How to Watch Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy