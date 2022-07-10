How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers

The Dodgers go for the four-game sweep of the Cubs on Sunday and their seventh straight win overall.

The Dodgers have been red-hot over the last week and on Sunday, they will be looking to complete a season sweep of the Cubs.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV

The Dodgers swept the Cubs in Chicago in the beginning of May and are now on the verge of sweeping them again in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers did it by coming back for a second straight day on Saturday. They came back from a 3-0 deficit on Friday to win in 10 innings and then on Saturday, they scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a 2-1 deficit to get a 4-2 win.

Clayton Kershaw went eight strong innings as the Dodgers won their sixth straight and it has helped push their NL West lead to seven games over the Padres.

The Cubs came to Los Angeles winners of four straight series, but have been slowed by the Dodgers and are now just trying to avoid being swept again.

Sunday, they will send Drew Smyly to the mound looking to get that win. This will be Smyly first start in over a month after he was just activated off the IL from an oblique injury.

