How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to beat Marcus Stroman, the Chicago Cubs' starting pitcher, on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .251 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (414 total).

The Dodgers have a league-leading .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 365 (4.3 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman has 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .297.

In all of MLB, Freeman ranks 77th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.

Mookie Betts has a team-best 20 home runs.

Betts ranks 11th in homers and 29th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Trea Turner paces the Dodgers in runs batted in (60) and has a team-best batting average of .300.

Will Smith has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .257.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .281. He's also hit eight home runs with 40 RBI.

Happ is 111th in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Willson Contreras is batting .274 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .498 this season.

Contreras ranks 44th in homers and 89th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (17) and runs batted in (45) this season.

Nico Hoerner has 73 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Rockies W 5-3 Home 7/5/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Home 7/6/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 7/7/2022 Cubs W 5-3 Home 7/8/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Home 7/9/2022 Cubs - Home 7/10/2022 Cubs - Home 7/12/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/15/2022 Angels - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 7/5/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 7/6/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Away 7/8/2022 Dodgers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/12/2022 Orioles - Home 7/13/2022 Orioles - Home 7/14/2022 Mets - Home 7/15/2022 Mets - Home

