How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) hits a one run single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to beat Marcus Stroman, the Chicago Cubs' starting pitcher, on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .251 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (414 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-leading .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 365 (4.3 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman has 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .297.
  • In all of MLB, Freeman ranks 77th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has a team-best 20 home runs.
  • Betts ranks 11th in homers and 29th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Trea Turner paces the Dodgers in runs batted in (60) and has a team-best batting average of .300.
  • Will Smith has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .257.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .281. He's also hit eight home runs with 40 RBI.
  • Happ is 111th in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .274 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .498 this season.
  • Contreras ranks 44th in homers and 89th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (17) and runs batted in (45) this season.
  • Nico Hoerner has 73 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Rockies

W 5-3

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

W 5-3

Home

7/8/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

7/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/12/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

7/5/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

7/6/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
