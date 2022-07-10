How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will look to make it four in a row today with a win in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

The Phillies (46-39) are hoping to pick up their third win today in a four-game series with the Cardinals (45-42). The Phillies have the lead in the series after winning the first two games by scores of 2-0 and 1-0, respectively. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In game two of the series yesterday, it was rather uneventful. It wasn't until the ninth inning that either team got on the board and it came by way of a sacrifice fly from Alec Bohm for the Phillies to take a 1-0 lead before heading into the bottom. Corey Knebel was able to earn the save for the Phillies.

The Phillies are currently in third place in the NL East sitting four and a half games behind the Braves and seven games behind the leading Mets. The Cardinals are in second place in the NL Central and are just three and a half games behind the Brewers in first. 

Today, the Phillies will turn to Nick Nelson on the mound. Nelson is currently 3-1 on the season with an ERA of 4.17. The Cardinals will use Andre Pallante who is 2-4 on the season with an ERA of 3.03.

Tune in today to see if the Cardinals can cut the Phillies' series lead in half or if the Phillies will secure the series win. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

