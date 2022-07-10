How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

With the series tied at one game a piece, both the Pirates and Brewers will be looking to pick up game three today to take the series.

The Pirates (35-50) and Brewers (48-38) will conclude their three game series in Milwaukee today. The series is currently tied at one game a piece with the Brewers picking a 4-3 win in game one and the Pirates picking up a 4-3 win in game two.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Yesterday's game was not looking too promising for the Pirates. The Brewers struck first with a solo home run from Luis Urías in the bottom of the second. Andrew McCutchen made it 2-0 for the Brewers with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Keston Hiura brought home the final run for the Brewers when he scored Urías in the bottom of the sixth.

The Pirates finally got on the board in the seventh inning scoring all four of their runs for the win. Oneil Cruz got things started when hit an RBI double. Ben Gamel brought home the final runs of the game with a two-run homer.

Today, the Pirates will look to pick up another win and continue to close the gap with the second place Cardinals, but they have a long way to go being nine games back from the second place team.

