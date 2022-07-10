How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies and Diamondbacks will face off in Arizona on Sunday in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward quickly, there will be plenty of great games to watch on Sunday. As has been the case almost every single day, fans won't have to search hard to find good entertainment. One intriguing matchup today will feature the Rockies taking on the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Prior to today's game, the Rockies have gone 37-48 on the season. Colorado has had a rough start, but the team still has some time to figure things out and turn it around. Taking the mound today will be German Marquez, who has gone 4-7 with a 5.90 ERA.

On the other side of the diamond, the Diamondbacks hold a 38-47 record. Just like the Rockies, Arizona needs to figure out how to turn things around soon. Tyler Gilbert will be the starting pitcher today, and he comes in with an 0-3 record and a 6.86 ERA.

This should be an entertaining game for fans to watch. Both of these teams need wins in a big way. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

