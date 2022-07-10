How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez take the field at T-Mobile Park against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .258 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (391 total).
- The Blue Jays' .325 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 346 (4.1 per game).
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .318.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has posted a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 54 runs.
- Among all batters in MLB, Guerrero is 13th in home runs and 14th in RBI.
- Alejandro Kirk's .310 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Among all MLB hitters, Kirk ranks 77th in home runs and 109th in RBI.
- George Springer is batting .247 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Bo Bichette is batting .256 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs this season with 15 while driving in 43 runs.
- Rodriguez ranks 30th in home runs and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 45 while batting .311 with 10 homers.
- Among all MLB hitters, France is 77th in homers and 32nd in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is slashing .269/.348/.392 this season for the Mariners.
- Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 15 while driving in 44 runs and slugging .447.
Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Away
7/5/2022
Athletics
L 5-3
Away
7/6/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Mariners
L 8-3
Away
7/8/2022
Mariners
L 5-2
Away
7/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
7/4/2022
Padres
W 8-2
Away
7/5/2022
Padres
W 6-2
Away
7/7/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-3
Home
7/8/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-2
Home
7/9/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/10/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
