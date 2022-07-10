How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez take the field at T-Mobile Park against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .258 batting average is third-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (391 total).
  • The Blue Jays' .325 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
  • The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 346 (4.1 per game).
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .318.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has posted a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 54 runs.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Guerrero is 13th in home runs and 14th in RBI.
  • Alejandro Kirk's .310 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Kirk ranks 77th in home runs and 109th in RBI.
  • George Springer is batting .247 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .256 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs this season with 15 while driving in 43 runs.
  • Rodriguez ranks 30th in home runs and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 45 while batting .311 with 10 homers.
  • Among all MLB hitters, France is 77th in homers and 32nd in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .269/.348/.392 this season for the Mariners.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 15 while driving in 44 runs and slugging .447.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Away

7/5/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

L 8-3

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

L 5-2

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

W 8-2

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-3

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away



How To Watch

July
9
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



