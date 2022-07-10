How to Watch Tigers at White Sox

The Tigers look to rebound in Sunday matinee after seeing their six-game winning streak snapped when they take on the White Sox.

After sweeping the then AL central division-leading Guardians, the Tigers rolled into Guaranteed Rate Field and took a pair from the White Sox, running their season-long winning streak to six games before yesterday's 8-0 loss. Today in the series finale, the Tigers try to take their second series in a row and second road series of the season.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox:

Match Date: July 10, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Yesterday, Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-3 to snap a 14-game hitting streak. Cabrera, in his 20th season in Major League Baseball and 14th with the Tigers, is hitting .300 the 18th-best mark in the majors. The future Hall-of-Famer has 3,065 hits, 505 home runs and a lifetime batting average of .310 since breaking into the big leagues with the Marlins in 2003.

Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.34 ERA) will get the start for the home-standing White Sox looking to snap a four-start losing streak. Kopech has not picked up a win since throwing six innings of one-hit ball on June 7 against the Dodgers.

The Tigers will send Drew Hutchinson (1-4, 4.30 ERA) to the mound, going for his second win in as many starts. On Tuesday, Hutchinson gave up one run in five innings in an 11-4 win over the Guardians.

Rookie centerfielder Riley Greene has been a spark plug for the Tigers' offense this month, posting nine hits with two doubles and a home run with six RBIs in 10 games in July.

Regional restrictions may apply.