How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox

How to Watch New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees and Red Sox will face off on Sunday night baseball in a highly anticipated historic rivalry between two huge baseball clubs.

No one will debate the fact that the Red Sox and Yankees are one of the best rivalries in the history or future of sports. Every single time these two teams face off against each other, it's must-watch TV. Fans are in for a treat as these two historic rivals will go head-to-head on Sunday night baseball today.

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Coming into tonight's game, the Yankees are 61-24 and are looking like a World Series favorite right now. New York has been dominant all season long and has shown no signs of slowing down. The Yankees will give the start to Jameson Taillon, who has gone 9-2 with a 3.63 ERA this year.

On the other side of the field, the Red Sox hold a 46-39 record this season. Boston is a contender in the American League but has consistency issues that need to be fixed completely. The Red Sox will trot out Nick Pivetta on the mound, who has gone 8-6 with a 3.68 ERA.

Obviously, the pitching matchup is extremely evenly matched. Both teams also have a ton of firepower in their respective lineups. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big rivalry win tonight.

