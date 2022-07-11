How to Watch Diamondbacks at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks head to San Francisco on Monday for the first of a three-game series with the Giants

The Diamondbacks begin a six-game road trip on Monday when they head to San Francisco. They will head to San Diego for three games to the end the week as they go into the All-Star break.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Diamondbacks come into the their three-game set with the Giants looking to win another series against them. They took two of three from the Giants last week in their first meeting of the year.

Monday they will send Merrill Kelly to the mound looking to get a win in the opener. Kelly has been solid this year for the Diamondbacks as he is 7-5 with a 3.42 ERA. The Diamondbacks, though, have alternated wins and losses over his last six starts.

The Giants will counter with Alex Cobb as they try and avenge the series loss to the Diamondbacks from last week.

Cobb is 3-3 on the season with a 4.74 ERA. The Giants won his last start last Wednesday when he went six innings, giving up seven hits and four runs against the Diamondbacks.

Monday they will look to do it again and get a second straight win against Arizona in the opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Giants

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Better Call Saul
entertainment

How to Watch Better Call Saul, Season 6B Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Thunder Summer League
NBA

How to Watch Magic vs Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after guard Jaylen Brown (7) blocks a shot by the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks vs Celtics

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
image
entertainment

How to Watch The Bachelorette Season Premiere

By Quinn Roberts1 hour ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rangers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy