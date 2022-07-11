How to Watch Diamondbacks at Giants

The Diamondbacks head to San Francisco on Monday for the first of a three-game series with the Giants

The Diamondbacks begin a six-game road trip on Monday when they head to San Francisco. They will head to San Diego for three games to the end the week as they go into the All-Star break.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Diamondbacks come into the their three-game set with the Giants looking to win another series against them. They took two of three from the Giants last week in their first meeting of the year.

Monday they will send Merrill Kelly to the mound looking to get a win in the opener. Kelly has been solid this year for the Diamondbacks as he is 7-5 with a 3.42 ERA. The Diamondbacks, though, have alternated wins and losses over his last six starts.

The Giants will counter with Alex Cobb as they try and avenge the series loss to the Diamondbacks from last week.

Cobb is 3-3 on the season with a 4.74 ERA. The Giants won his last start last Wednesday when he went six innings, giving up seven hits and four runs against the Diamondbacks.

Monday they will look to do it again and get a second straight win against Arizona in the opener.

