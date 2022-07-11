How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (helmet) reacts with teammates after driving in the winning run with a base hit against the Washington Nationals during the twelfth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves versus New York Mets game on Monday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Austin Riley and Pete Alonso.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Braves rank eighth in MLB with a .250 batting average.
  • The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (416 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Braves rank 13th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 409 total runs this season.
  • The Mets have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley leads the Braves with 23 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 56.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Riley's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him 12th.
  • Dansby Swanson is batting .299 to lead the lineup.
  • Swanson is 39th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Matt Olson has 33 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks while batting .254.
  • Marcell Ozuna is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs (23) and runs batted in (70) this season while batting .273.
  • In all of MLB, Alonso is fifth in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 79 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
  • Lindor is 31st in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Starling Marte is slashing .288/.339/.458 this season for the Mets.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .268 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Home

7/7/2022

Cardinals

L 3-2

Home

7/8/2022

Nationals

W 12-2

Home

7/9/2022

Nationals

W 4-3

Home

7/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-3

Home

7/11/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/13/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Reds

W 8-3

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

W 10-0

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

L 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

L 2-0

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

How To Watch

July
11
2022

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
