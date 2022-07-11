How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves versus New York Mets game on Monday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Austin Riley and Pete Alonso.
Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Braves rank eighth in MLB with a .250 batting average.
- The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (416 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Braves rank 13th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 409 total runs this season.
- The Mets have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks third in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley leads the Braves with 23 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 56.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Riley's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him 12th.
- Dansby Swanson is batting .299 to lead the lineup.
- Swanson is 39th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Matt Olson has 33 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks while batting .254.
- Marcell Ozuna is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso leads New York in home runs (23) and runs batted in (70) this season while batting .273.
- In all of MLB, Alonso is fifth in home runs and first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has 79 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
- Lindor is 31st in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Starling Marte is slashing .288/.339/.458 this season for the Mets.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .268 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.
Braves and Mets Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Home
7/7/2022
Cardinals
L 3-2
Home
7/8/2022
Nationals
W 12-2
Home
7/9/2022
Nationals
W 4-3
Home
7/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-3
Home
7/11/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/12/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/13/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
7/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Reds
W 8-3
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
W 10-0
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
L 5-2
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Home
7/10/2022
Marlins
L 2-0
Home
7/11/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/12/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/13/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/14/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/15/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
How To Watch
July
11
2022
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
