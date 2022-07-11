How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .261 batting average leads MLB.

The Red Sox are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (410 total).

The Red Sox are third in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Rays have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Rays rank 24th in the league with 350 total runs scored this season.

The Rays have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 19 homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .327.

Devers is 13th in homers and 20th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .311 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Bogaerts is 140th in homers in baseball and 93rd in RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 17 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .262.

J.D. Martinez has 27 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks while hitting .311.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a .299 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 20 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Diaz is 265th in homers and 227th in RBI.

Arozarena is a key run producer for Tampa Bay with a .252 average, 10 homers and 40 RBI.

Arozarena is currently 83rd in homers and 61st in RBI in the major leagues.

Harold Ramirez is slashing .324/.373/.447 this season for the Rays.

Ji-Man Choi has 55 hits and an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Red Sox and Rays Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Rays L 7-1 Home 7/7/2022 Yankees L 6-5 Home 7/8/2022 Yankees L 12-5 Home 7/9/2022 Yankees W 6-5 Home 7/10/2022 Yankees W 11-6 Home 7/11/2022 Rays - Away 7/12/2022 Rays - Away 7/13/2022 Rays - Away 7/14/2022 Rays - Away 7/15/2022 Yankees - Away 7/16/2022 Yankees - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Red Sox W 8-4 Away 7/6/2022 Red Sox W 7-1 Away 7/8/2022 Reds L 2-1 Away 7/9/2022 Reds L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Reds L 10-5 Away 7/11/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/12/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/13/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/14/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/15/2022 Orioles - Home 7/16/2022 Orioles - Home

