How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox's .261 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Red Sox are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (410 total).
  • The Red Sox are third in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
  • The Rays have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Rays rank 24th in the league with 350 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rays have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 19 homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .327.
  • Devers is 13th in homers and 20th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Xander Bogaerts is batting .311 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Bogaerts is 140th in homers in baseball and 93rd in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo has 17 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .262.
  • J.D. Martinez has 27 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks while hitting .311.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a .299 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 20 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Diaz is 265th in homers and 227th in RBI.
  • Arozarena is a key run producer for Tampa Bay with a .252 average, 10 homers and 40 RBI.
  • Arozarena is currently 83rd in homers and 61st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Harold Ramirez is slashing .324/.373/.447 this season for the Rays.
  • Ji-Man Choi has 55 hits and an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Red Sox and Rays Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Rays

L 7-1

Home

7/7/2022

Yankees

L 6-5

Home

7/8/2022

Yankees

L 12-5

Home

7/9/2022

Yankees

W 6-5

Home

7/10/2022

Yankees

W 11-6

Home

7/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Red Sox

W 8-4

Away

7/6/2022

Red Sox

W 7-1

Away

7/8/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Reds

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Reds

L 10-5

Away

7/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/15/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/16/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

