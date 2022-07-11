How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

The Red Sox and Rays battle on Monday in the first game of a big four-game series

The Red Sox and Rays lock up for the second series in the last 10 days as the Rays took two of three from Boston on the road last week.

The Red Sox and Rays have been battling back and forth for second place in the AL East and Monday starts a huge series between the two teams.

The Red Sox are beginning a seven-game road trip on Monday in which they will play the Rays four times and then head to the Bronx to take on the Yankees in a three-game series.

It has been a tough end of the first half of the season for the Red Sox that has seen them start of horribly and then make a run back into playoff contention.

The Rays have also been up and down this year and are coming back home after a disappointing series loss to the last place Reds in Cincinnati.

The toughest loss was on Friday when the Reds beat them on a walk-off balk in the bottom of the 10th inning. It is something that has only happened 23 times in the history of baseball.

Monday the Rays will look to put that behind them and get a big win against the rival Red Sox.

