How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) is congratulated in the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Quantrill will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
  • The White Sox have the No. 19 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (360 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians' .246 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Guardians rank 22nd in the league with 358 total runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .292.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Abreu ranks 83rd in homers and 61st in RBI.
  • Luis Robert's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 10 home runs and 46 runs batted in.
  • Robert is 83rd in homers and 33rd in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while batting .287.
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .318 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (66) this season while batting .294.
  • Ramirez is 19th in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Amed Rosario has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .385 on the year.
  • Rosario is 235th in home runs and 174th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Steven Kwan has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .274/.358/.355.
  • Josh Naylor has 56 hits and an OBP of .338 to go with a slugging percentage of .510 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Twins

W 9-8

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

L 7-5

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

W 8-0

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-2

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/14/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Tigers

L 11-4

Away

7/6/2022

Tigers

L 8-2

Away

7/8/2022

Royals

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Royals

W 13-1

Away

7/10/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Away

7/11/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/12/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/12/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/13/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

