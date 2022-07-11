How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) is congratulated in the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Quantrill will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).

The White Sox have the No. 19 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (360 total runs).

The White Sox rank 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Guardians' .246 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Guardians rank 22nd in the league with 358 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .292.

Of all hitters in the majors, Abreu ranks 83rd in homers and 61st in RBI.

Luis Robert's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 10 home runs and 46 runs batted in.

Robert is 83rd in homers and 33rd in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Andrew Vaughn has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while batting .287.

Tim Anderson is hitting .318 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (66) this season while batting .294.

Ramirez is 19th in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Amed Rosario has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .385 on the year.

Rosario is 235th in home runs and 174th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Steven Kwan has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .274/.358/.355.

Josh Naylor has 56 hits and an OBP of .338 to go with a slugging percentage of .510 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Twins W 9-8 Home 7/7/2022 Tigers L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Tigers L 7-5 Home 7/9/2022 Tigers W 8-0 Home 7/10/2022 Tigers W 4-2 Home 7/11/2022 Guardians - Away 7/12/2022 Guardians - Away 7/12/2022 Guardians - Away 7/13/2022 Guardians - Away 7/14/2022 Twins - Away 7/15/2022 Twins - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Tigers L 11-4 Away 7/6/2022 Tigers L 8-2 Away 7/8/2022 Royals L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Royals W 13-1 Away 7/10/2022 Royals L 5-1 Away 7/11/2022 White Sox - Home 7/12/2022 White Sox - Home 7/12/2022 White Sox - Home 7/13/2022 White Sox - Home 7/14/2022 Tigers - Home 7/15/2022 Tigers - Home

