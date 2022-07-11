How to Watch White Sox at Guardians

The White Sox head to Cleveland on Monday for a big four-game series with the rival Guardians

The White Sox begin an eight-game road trip on Monday where they will take on both the Guardians and Twins in four-game sets.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are desperate for a good road trip as they are chasing both teams in the AL Central standings.

The White Sox have not had a good first half of the season as they come into the series under .500, but they are still within striking distance and can change the look of the first half with a good last week.

The Guardians, though, will be looking to spoil that thought of the White Sox and pick up a big win in the opener on Monday.

The Guardians are currently just on the outside of the playoff picture and are also needing a big series win this week.

They finish the first half of the season with eight home games against division rivals and are looking to have good week and head into the All-Star break above .500.

Monday they will send Cal Quantrill to the mound looking to get a win in the opener. Quantrill is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA.

