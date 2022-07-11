Jul 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) is congratulated in the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will play on Monday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Amed Rosario among those expected to deliver at the plate.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.255).

The White Sox rank 19th in runs scored with 360, 4.3 per game.

The White Sox's .310 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Guardians have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 358 (4.3 per game).

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .292.

Including all major league hitters, Abreu ranks 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 10 home runs and 46 runs batted in.

Robert ranks 83rd in home runs and 33rd in RBI so far this season.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .287 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Tim Anderson is batting .318 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (66) this season while batting .294.

Among all hitters in the majors, Ramirez's home run total ranks 19th and his RBI tally is second.

Rosario has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .385 on the year.

Rosario is currently 235th in home runs and 174th in RBI in the big leagues.

Steven Kwan is slashing .274/.358/.355 this season for the Guardians.

Josh Naylor has 56 hits and an OBP of .338 to go with a slugging percentage of .510 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Twins W 9-8 Home 7/7/2022 Tigers L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Tigers L 7-5 Home 7/9/2022 Tigers W 8-0 Home 7/10/2022 Tigers W 4-2 Home 7/11/2022 Guardians - Away 7/12/2022 Guardians - Away 7/12/2022 Guardians - Away 7/13/2022 Guardians - Away 7/14/2022 Twins - Away 7/15/2022 Twins - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Tigers L 11-4 Away 7/6/2022 Tigers L 8-2 Away 7/8/2022 Royals L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Royals W 13-1 Away 7/10/2022 Royals L 5-1 Away 7/11/2022 White Sox - Home 7/12/2022 White Sox - Home 7/12/2022 White Sox - Home 7/13/2022 White Sox - Home 7/14/2022 Tigers - Home 7/15/2022 Tigers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.