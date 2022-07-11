Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will play on Monday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Amed Rosario among those expected to deliver at the plate.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.255).
- The White Sox rank 19th in runs scored with 360, 4.3 per game.
- The White Sox's .310 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Guardians have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 358 (4.3 per game).
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .292.
- Including all major league hitters, Abreu ranks 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 10 home runs and 46 runs batted in.
- Robert ranks 83rd in home runs and 33rd in RBI so far this season.
- Andrew Vaughn is hitting .287 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Tim Anderson is batting .318 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (66) this season while batting .294.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Ramirez's home run total ranks 19th and his RBI tally is second.
- Rosario has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .385 on the year.
- Rosario is currently 235th in home runs and 174th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Steven Kwan is slashing .274/.358/.355 this season for the Guardians.
- Josh Naylor has 56 hits and an OBP of .338 to go with a slugging percentage of .510 this season.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Twins
W 9-8
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
L 7-5
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
W 8-0
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
W 4-2
Home
7/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/13/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/14/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/5/2022
Tigers
L 11-4
Away
7/6/2022
Tigers
L 8-2
Away
7/8/2022
Royals
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
Royals
W 13-1
Away
7/10/2022
Royals
L 5-1
Away
7/11/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/12/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/12/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/13/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/14/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/15/2022
Tigers
-
Home
