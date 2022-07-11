Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) is congratulated in the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will play on Monday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Amed Rosario among those expected to deliver at the plate.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.255).
  • The White Sox rank 19th in runs scored with 360, 4.3 per game.
  • The White Sox's .310 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Guardians have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 358 (4.3 per game).
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .292.
  • Including all major league hitters, Abreu ranks 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 10 home runs and 46 runs batted in.
  • Robert ranks 83rd in home runs and 33rd in RBI so far this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .287 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .318 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (66) this season while batting .294.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Ramirez's home run total ranks 19th and his RBI tally is second.
  • Rosario has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .385 on the year.
  • Rosario is currently 235th in home runs and 174th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Steven Kwan is slashing .274/.358/.355 this season for the Guardians.
  • Josh Naylor has 56 hits and an OBP of .338 to go with a slugging percentage of .510 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Twins

W 9-8

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

L 7-5

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

W 8-0

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-2

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/14/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Tigers

L 11-4

Away

7/6/2022

Tigers

L 8-2

Away

7/8/2022

Royals

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Royals

W 13-1

Away

7/10/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Away

7/11/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/12/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/12/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/13/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

