How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sean Manaea gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Monday against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres' .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (378 total runs).
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Rockies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 381 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (14), runs batted in (50) and has a team-high batting average of .309.
- Machado's home runs rank him 39th in MLB, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.
- Jake Cronenworth is batting .235 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- Cronenworth is 140th in homers and 45th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .272.
- Ha-Seong Kim has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks while batting .236.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 66.
- In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 11th in homers and second in RBI.
- Blackmon is batting .265 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 45th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.308/.410.
- Connor Joe has 81 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/5/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
7/7/2022
Giants
W 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Giants
W 6-3
Home
7/9/2022
Giants
L 3-1
Home
7/10/2022
Giants
L 12-0
Home
7/11/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/12/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/13/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Dodgers
L 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Away
7/8/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Away
7/9/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-2
Away
7/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
7/11/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/15/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
