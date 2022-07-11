How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Manaea gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Monday against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (378 total runs).
  • The Padres rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Rockies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 381 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (14), runs batted in (50) and has a team-high batting average of .309.
  • Machado's home runs rank him 39th in MLB, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth is batting .235 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.
  • Cronenworth is 140th in homers and 45th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .272.
  • Ha-Seong Kim has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks while batting .236.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 66.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 11th in homers and second in RBI.
  • Blackmon is batting .265 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 45th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.308/.410.
  • Connor Joe has 81 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

7/7/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

W 6-3

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

L 3-1

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

L 12-0

Home

7/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

L 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-2

Away

7/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

7/11/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

How To Watch

July
11
2022

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
