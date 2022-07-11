How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Manaea gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Monday against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres' .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Padres have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (378 total runs).

The Padres rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Rockies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 381 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (14), runs batted in (50) and has a team-high batting average of .309.

Machado's home runs rank him 39th in MLB, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .235 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.

Cronenworth is 140th in homers and 45th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .272.

Ha-Seong Kim has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks while batting .236.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 66.

In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 11th in homers and second in RBI.

Blackmon is batting .265 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 45th in homers and 33rd in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.308/.410.

Connor Joe has 81 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/7/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Giants W 6-3 Home 7/9/2022 Giants L 3-1 Home 7/10/2022 Giants L 12-0 Home 7/11/2022 Rockies - Away 7/12/2022 Rockies - Away 7/13/2022 Rockies - Away 7/14/2022 Rockies - Away 7/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-2 Away 7/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 7/11/2022 Padres - Home 7/12/2022 Padres - Home 7/13/2022 Padres - Home 7/14/2022 Padres - Home 7/15/2022 Pirates - Home 7/16/2022 Pirates - Home

