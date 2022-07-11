How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) and left fielder Willi Castro (9) after he catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers will take the field on Monday at Kauffman Stadium against Brad Keller, who starts for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Royals vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Royals rank 16th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
  • The Royals have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (328 total runs).
  • The Royals' .307 on-base percentage ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
  • The Tigers have scored 270 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads the Royals with a .317 batting average.
  • In all of baseball, Benintendi is 265th in home runs and 93rd in RBI.
  • Whit Merrifield is hitting .234 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Merrifield ranks 200th in home runs and 85th in RBI.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals in home runs (12) and runs batted in (42).
  • Hunter Dozier is hitting .269 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez is batting .217 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 33 RBI.
  • Baez is 99th in homers and 112th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Schoop has 65 hits and an OBP of .248 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.
  • Schoop is currently 168th in home runs and 203rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Miguel Cabrera is batting .295 to lead Detroit, while adding three homers and 31 runs batted in this season.
  • Harold Castro has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .402 on the year.

Royals and Tigers Schedules

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

7/7/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Away

7/8/2022

Guardians

W 4-3

Home

7/9/2022

Guardians

L 13-1

Home

7/10/2022

Guardians

W 5-1

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/12/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/14/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Guardians

W 8-2

Home

7/7/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

White Sox

W 7-5

Away

7/9/2022

White Sox

L 8-0

Away

7/10/2022

White Sox

L 4-2

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
