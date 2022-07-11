How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) and left fielder Willi Castro (9) after he catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Keller will take the mound first for the Kansas City Royals on Monday against Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Royals vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Royals rank 16th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The Royals have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (328 total runs).
  • The Royals are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
  • The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 270 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .317.
  • Benintendi ranks 265th in home runs and 93rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Whit Merrifield is batting .234 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
  • Merrifield ranks 200th in homers and 85th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. has been a significant run producer for the Royals with 12 home runs and 42 runs batted in.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .269 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 33.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Baez is 99th in home runs and 112th in RBI.
  • Schoop has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .248. He's slugging .320 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Schoop ranks 168th in homers and 203rd in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera's batting average of .295 leads all Detroit hitters this season.
  • Harold Castro is batting .268 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Royals and Tigers Schedules

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

7/7/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Away

7/8/2022

Guardians

W 4-3

Home

7/9/2022

Guardians

L 13-1

Home

7/10/2022

Guardians

W 5-1

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/11/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/12/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/14/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Guardians

W 8-2

Home

7/7/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

White Sox

W 7-5

Away

7/9/2022

White Sox

L 8-0

Away

7/10/2022

White Sox

L 4-2

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/13/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/14/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
