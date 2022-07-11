How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) and left fielder Willi Castro (9) after he catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Keller will take the mound first for the Kansas City Royals on Monday against Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Royals rank 16th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The Royals have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (328 total runs).

The Royals are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 270 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Royals Impact Players

Andrew Benintendi leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .317.

Benintendi ranks 265th in home runs and 93rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Whit Merrifield is batting .234 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

Merrifield ranks 200th in homers and 85th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Bobby Witt Jr. has been a significant run producer for the Royals with 12 home runs and 42 runs batted in.

Hunter Dozier is batting .269 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 33.

Among all hitters in MLB, Baez is 99th in home runs and 112th in RBI.

Schoop has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .248. He's slugging .320 on the year.

Among all major league hitters, Schoop ranks 168th in homers and 203rd in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera's batting average of .295 leads all Detroit hitters this season.

Harold Castro is batting .268 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Royals and Tigers Schedules

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 7/7/2022 Astros L 5-2 Away 7/8/2022 Guardians W 4-3 Home 7/9/2022 Guardians L 13-1 Home 7/10/2022 Guardians W 5-1 Home 7/11/2022 Tigers - Home 7/11/2022 Tigers - Home 7/12/2022 Tigers - Home 7/13/2022 Tigers - Home 7/14/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Guardians W 8-2 Home 7/7/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 White Sox W 7-5 Away 7/9/2022 White Sox L 8-0 Away 7/10/2022 White Sox L 4-2 Away 7/11/2022 Royals - Away 7/11/2022 Royals - Away 7/12/2022 Royals - Away 7/13/2022 Royals - Away 7/14/2022 Guardians - Away 7/15/2022 Guardians - Away

