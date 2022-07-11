Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) celebrates with Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at loanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Garrett Cooper and Ke'Bryan Hayes -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
  • The Marlins have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (359 total runs).
  • The Marlins rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 316 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-high batting average of .300.
  • In all of baseball, Cooper ranks 140th in homers and 61st in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Rojas is 168th in home runs and 221st in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .247 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Jon Berti has 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .277.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.
  • Hayes is 235th in home runs and 164th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .241 with 12 homers.
  • Overall, Vogelbach is 55th in home runs and 127th in RBI this year.
  • Jack Suwinski is slashing .206/.292/.444 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .282. He's slugging .430 on the year.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Angels

L 5-2

Home

7/7/2022

Mets

L 10-0

Away

7/8/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

7/9/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

7/7/2022

Reds

L 5-1

Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Away

7/10/2022

Brewers

W 8-6

Away

7/11/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

