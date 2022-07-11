Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) celebrates with Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at loanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Garrett Cooper and Ke'Bryan Hayes -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

The Marlins have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (359 total runs).

The Marlins rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 316 (3.7 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-high batting average of .300.

In all of baseball, Cooper ranks 140th in homers and 61st in RBI.

Miguel Rojas is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Including all major league hitters, Rojas is 168th in home runs and 221st in RBI.

Jesus Aguilar is batting .247 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Jon Berti has 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .277.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Hayes is 235th in home runs and 164th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .241 with 12 homers.

Overall, Vogelbach is 55th in home runs and 127th in RBI this year.

Jack Suwinski is slashing .206/.292/.444 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .282. He's slugging .430 on the year.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Angels L 5-2 Home 7/7/2022 Mets L 10-0 Away 7/8/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 7/9/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 7/11/2022 Pirates - Home 7/12/2022 Pirates - Home 7/13/2022 Pirates - Home 7/14/2022 Pirates - Home 7/15/2022 Phillies - Home 7/16/2022 Phillies - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 7/7/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 7/8/2022 Brewers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Away 7/10/2022 Brewers W 8-6 Away 7/11/2022 Marlins - Away 7/12/2022 Marlins - Away 7/13/2022 Marlins - Away 7/14/2022 Marlins - Away 7/15/2022 Rockies - Away 7/16/2022 Rockies - Away

