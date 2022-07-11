Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at loanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Garrett Cooper and Ke'Bryan Hayes -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- The Marlins have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (359 total runs).
- The Marlins rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 316 (3.7 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Marlins Impact Players
- Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-high batting average of .300.
- In all of baseball, Cooper ranks 140th in homers and 61st in RBI.
- Miguel Rojas is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Including all major league hitters, Rojas is 168th in home runs and 221st in RBI.
- Jesus Aguilar is batting .247 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Jon Berti has 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .277.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.
- Hayes is 235th in home runs and 164th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .241 with 12 homers.
- Overall, Vogelbach is 55th in home runs and 127th in RBI this year.
- Jack Suwinski is slashing .206/.292/.444 this season for the Pirates.
- Michael Chavis has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .282. He's slugging .430 on the year.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Angels
L 5-2
Home
7/7/2022
Mets
L 10-0
Away
7/8/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
7/9/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
7/10/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
7/7/2022
Reds
L 5-1
Away
7/8/2022
Brewers
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Away
7/10/2022
Brewers
W 8-6
Away
7/11/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/12/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/13/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
11
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)