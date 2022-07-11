How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (helmet) reacts with teammates after driving in the winning run with a base hit against the Washington Nationals during the twelfth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo square off against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .250 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
  • The Braves have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (416 total runs).
  • The Braves' .316 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
  • The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
  • The Mets have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 409.
  • The Mets have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads the Braves in home runs (23) and runs batted in (56).
  • Among all major league hitters, Riley ranks 35th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Swanson's .299 batting average leads his team.
  • Swanson ranks 39th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Matt Olson has 33 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .254.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .227.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (23) and runs batted in (70) this season while batting .273.
  • In all of MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .239 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
  • Lindor is 31st among all batters in the majors in home runs, and seventh in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is slashing .288/.339/.458 this season for the Mets.
  • Nimmo is batting .268 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Home

7/7/2022

Cardinals

L 3-2

Home

7/8/2022

Nationals

W 12-2

Home

7/9/2022

Nationals

W 4-3

Home

7/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-3

Home

7/11/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/13/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

7/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Reds

W 8-3

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

W 10-0

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

L 5-2

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

L 2-0

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
