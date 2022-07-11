How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (helmet) reacts with teammates after driving in the winning run with a base hit against the Washington Nationals during the twelfth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo square off against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Braves' .250 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

The Braves have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (416 total runs).

The Braves' .316 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

The Mets have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 409.

The Mets have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads the Braves in home runs (23) and runs batted in (56).

Among all major league hitters, Riley ranks 35th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Swanson's .299 batting average leads his team.

Swanson ranks 39th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Matt Olson has 33 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .254.

Marcell Ozuna has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .227.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (23) and runs batted in (70) this season while batting .273.

In all of MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .239 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Lindor is 31st among all batters in the majors in home runs, and seventh in RBI.

Starling Marte is slashing .288/.339/.458 this season for the Mets.

Nimmo is batting .268 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Home 7/7/2022 Cardinals L 3-2 Home 7/8/2022 Nationals W 12-2 Home 7/9/2022 Nationals W 4-3 Home 7/10/2022 Nationals W 4-3 Home 7/11/2022 Mets - Home 7/12/2022 Mets - Home 7/13/2022 Mets - Home 7/14/2022 Nationals - Away 7/15/2022 Nationals - Away 7/16/2022 Nationals - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Reds W 8-3 Away 7/7/2022 Marlins W 10-0 Home 7/8/2022 Marlins L 5-2 Home 7/9/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Home 7/10/2022 Marlins L 2-0 Home 7/11/2022 Braves - Away 7/12/2022 Braves - Away 7/13/2022 Braves - Away 7/14/2022 Cubs - Away 7/15/2022 Cubs - Away 7/16/2022 Cubs - Away

