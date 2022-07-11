How to Watch Mets at Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Atlanta Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in the NL East meet on Monday in the first of a huge three-game series win Atlanta

The Mets have been at the top of the NL East all season long, but the Braves are charging hard and looking to finally catch New York in the standings.

How to Watch New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mets have seen their lead shrink to as few as two games and are needing a big series win this week to head into the All-Star break with the division lead.

The two teams have only met one other time this year with both teams winning two games of the four-game series back in the beginning of May.

Monday the Mets will send ace Max Scherzer to the mound as they look to get a big opening win.

Scherzer is making just his second start since coming off the IL. He was sharp in his first outing as he went six innings giving up just two hits, no runs and striking out 11. Unfortunately the Mets gave him no run support and they lost the game 1-0 to the Reds.

The Braves will counter with Max Fried as they look to close the gap even more on the Mets.

Fried has been great for the Braves this year as he is 9-2 with a 2.52 ERA. The Braves have won his last five starts and will be looking to continue that streak on Monday.

