How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers versus Oakland Athletics game on Monday at 8:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Corey Seager and Elvis Andrus.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
  • The Rangers have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (372 total runs).
  • The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 273 (3.1 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager has swatted a team-high 19 home runs.
  • Seager is 13th in home runs and 38th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Marcus Semien is batting .238 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Semien is 65th in homers in MLB and 71st in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-high 51 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .277.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Andrus has been key for Oakland with 59 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .372.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Andrus is 168th in home runs and 203rd in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting with a .229 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 34 runs.
  • Murphy ranks 99th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 107th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 37.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .262 on the year.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Orioles

L 10-9

Away

7/6/2022

Orioles

L 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

Twins

W 6-5

Home

7/9/2022

Twins

W 9-7

Home

7/10/2022

Twins

L 6-5

Home

7/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

L 8-3

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
