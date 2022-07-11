How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers versus Oakland Athletics game on Monday at 8:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Corey Seager and Elvis Andrus.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

The Rangers have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 273 (3.1 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager has swatted a team-high 19 home runs.

Seager is 13th in home runs and 38th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Marcus Semien is batting .238 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Semien is 65th in homers in MLB and 71st in RBI.

Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-high 51 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .277.

Athletics Impact Players

Andrus has been key for Oakland with 59 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .372.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Andrus is 168th in home runs and 203rd in RBI.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting with a .229 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 34 runs.

Murphy ranks 99th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 107th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 37.

Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .262 on the year.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Orioles L 10-9 Away 7/6/2022 Orioles L 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 Twins W 6-5 Home 7/9/2022 Twins W 9-7 Home 7/10/2022 Twins L 6-5 Home 7/11/2022 Athletics - Home 7/12/2022 Athletics - Home 7/13/2022 Athletics - Home 7/14/2022 Mariners - Home 7/15/2022 Mariners - Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Astros L 8-3 Home 7/9/2022 Astros W 3-2 Home 7/10/2022 Astros L 6-1 Home 7/11/2022 Rangers - Away 7/12/2022 Rangers - Away 7/13/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Astros - Away 7/16/2022 Astros - Away 7/17/2022 Astros - Away

