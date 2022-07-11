How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Rangers versus Oakland Athletics game on Monday at 8:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Corey Seager and Elvis Andrus.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- The Rangers have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (372 total runs).
- The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 273 (3.1 per game).
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Rangers Impact Players
- Seager has swatted a team-high 19 home runs.
- Seager is 13th in home runs and 38th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Marcus Semien is batting .238 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Semien is 65th in homers in MLB and 71st in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-high 51 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .277.
Athletics Impact Players
- Andrus has been key for Oakland with 59 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .372.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Andrus is 168th in home runs and 203rd in RBI.
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting with a .229 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 34 runs.
- Murphy ranks 99th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 107th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 37.
- Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .262 on the year.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/5/2022
Orioles
L 10-9
Away
7/6/2022
Orioles
L 2-1
Away
7/8/2022
Twins
W 6-5
Home
7/9/2022
Twins
W 9-7
Home
7/10/2022
Twins
L 6-5
Home
7/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/13/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/16/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
L 8-3
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Home
7/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/15/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/16/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/17/2022
Astros
-
Away
