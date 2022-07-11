How to Watch Athletics at Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics head to Texas on Monday for the first of a three-game series with the rival Rangers

The Athletics begin a six-game road trip on Monday that will feature back-to-back three-game series with the Rangers and Astros.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Athletics come into Monday's game with the worst record in baseball, but they have been playing better as of late.

There wasn't much expected from the A's this year, but they had still been struggling. They did get a huge series win against the Blue Jays last week and will look to get another against the Rangers to begin their trip.

The Rangers, though, will be looking to beat the A's for the sixth time this year. They came into the series having beat the A's five of the first seven times they have played this year.

Monday they will send Spencer Howard to the mound looking to get that win. Howard has started just two games for the Rangers this year and has struggled in both. 

In his last start he went just four innings giving up six hits and four runs against the Orioles.

Regional restrictions may apply.

