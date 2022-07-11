How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Monday at 7:15 PM ET. Kyle Schwarber and Nolan Arenado have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (409 total).

The Phillies are 15th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

The Cardinals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 394 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (28) and runs batted in (57).

Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he ranks 11th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .252.

Hoskins is 19th in homers and 53rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .251.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .340 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt is 13th in homers and fourth in RBI.

Arenado has 93 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .522 this season.

Arenado is 19th in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Tommy Edman has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .257/.322/.376.

Dylan Carlson has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .403 on the year.

Phillies and Cardinals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Nationals L 3-2 Home 7/7/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals W 2-0 Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals W 1-0 Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/15/2022 Marlins - Away 7/16/2022 Marlins - Away 7/17/2022 Marlins - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Braves L 3-0 Away 7/7/2022 Braves W 3-2 Away 7/8/2022 Phillies L 2-0 Home 7/9/2022 Phillies L 1-0 Home 7/10/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Home 7/11/2022 Phillies - Home 7/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/13/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/14/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/15/2022 Reds - Home 7/16/2022 Reds - Home

