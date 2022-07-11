How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Monday at 7:15 PM ET. Kyle Schwarber and Nolan Arenado have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (409 total).
- The Phillies are 15th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- The Cardinals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 394 (4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (28) and runs batted in (57).
- Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins has 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .252.
- Hoskins is 19th in homers and 53rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .251.
- J.T. Realmuto is batting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .340 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt is 13th in homers and fourth in RBI.
- Arenado has 93 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .522 this season.
- Arenado is 19th in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Tommy Edman has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .257/.322/.376.
- Dylan Carlson has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .403 on the year.
Phillies and Cardinals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Nationals
L 3-2
Home
7/7/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
W 2-0
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
W 1-0
Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/12/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Braves
L 3-0
Away
7/7/2022
Braves
W 3-2
Away
7/8/2022
Phillies
L 2-0
Home
7/9/2022
Phillies
L 1-0
Home
7/10/2022
Phillies
W 4-3
Home
7/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
7/16/2022
Reds
-
Home
