How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Monday at 7:15 PM ET. Kyle Schwarber and Nolan Arenado have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (409 total).
  • The Phillies are 15th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
  • The Cardinals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 394 (4.5 per game).
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (28) and runs batted in (57).
  • Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .252.
  • Hoskins is 19th in homers and 53rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .251.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt is batting .340 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt is 13th in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Arenado has 93 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .522 this season.
  • Arenado is 19th in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tommy Edman has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .257/.322/.376.
  • Dylan Carlson has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .403 on the year.

Phillies and Cardinals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

W 1-0

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Braves

L 3-0

Away

7/7/2022

Braves

W 3-2

Away

7/8/2022

Phillies

L 2-0

Home

7/9/2022

Phillies

L 1-0

Home

7/10/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Home

7/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

7/16/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

