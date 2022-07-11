How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals

The Phillies look to finish off a big series win in St. Louis on Monday when they play the finale of a four-game series with the Cardinals

The Phillies have climbed their way back into the playoff picture as the first half of the season comes to a close this week.

How to Watch Philadelphia at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Phillies struggled to begin the year and it cost Joe Girardi his job, but they have responded and head into Monday's game in the third and final wild card spot in the National League.

Monday they will look to continue their hot streak with another win against a Cardinals team they are just ahead of in the standings.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are looking to recover from their slump that has seen them drop from NL Central leader to out of the playoffs.

They will send Miles Mikolas to the mound looking to get that win before they welcome the Dodgers to town for a three-game series.

Mikolas has been solid for the Cardinals this year going 5-7 with a 2.72 ERA. The Cardinals, though, have lost three of his last four starts and will be looking to reverse that trend on Monday and give MIkolas some more run support.

