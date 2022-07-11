Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) celebrates with Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Keller gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

The Marlins rank 21st in runs scored with 359, 4.3 per game.

The Marlins' .306 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates have scored 316 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a team-leading batting average of .300.

Cooper's home runs place him 140th in the majors, and he is 61st in RBI.

Miguel Rojas is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Rojas ranks 168th in homers and 221st in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Jesus Aguilar is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Jon Berti is hitting .277 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with four home runs and 26 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

In all of baseball, Hayes ranks 235th in home runs and 164th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .241 average, 12 homers and 32 RBI.

Vogelbach ranks 55th in homers and 127th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Jack Suwinski is slashing .206/.292/.444 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis has 55 hits and an OBP of .282 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Angels L 5-2 Home 7/7/2022 Mets L 10-0 Away 7/8/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 7/9/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 7/11/2022 Pirates - Home 7/12/2022 Pirates - Home 7/13/2022 Pirates - Home 7/14/2022 Pirates - Home 7/15/2022 Phillies - Home 7/16/2022 Phillies - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 7/7/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 7/8/2022 Brewers L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Away 7/10/2022 Brewers W 8-6 Away 7/11/2022 Marlins - Away 7/12/2022 Marlins - Away 7/13/2022 Marlins - Away 7/14/2022 Marlins - Away 7/15/2022 Rockies - Away 7/16/2022 Rockies - Away

