Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mitch Keller gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- The Marlins rank 21st in runs scored with 359, 4.3 per game.
- The Marlins' .306 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- The Pirates have scored 316 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Marlins Impact Players
- Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a team-leading batting average of .300.
- Cooper's home runs place him 140th in the majors, and he is 61st in RBI.
- Miguel Rojas is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Rojas ranks 168th in homers and 221st in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Jesus Aguilar is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Jon Berti is hitting .277 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with four home runs and 26 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
- In all of baseball, Hayes ranks 235th in home runs and 164th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .241 average, 12 homers and 32 RBI.
- Vogelbach ranks 55th in homers and 127th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Jack Suwinski is slashing .206/.292/.444 this season for the Pirates.
- Michael Chavis has 55 hits and an OBP of .282 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Angels
L 5-2
Home
7/7/2022
Mets
L 10-0
Away
7/8/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
7/9/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
7/10/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
7/7/2022
Reds
L 5-1
Away
7/8/2022
Brewers
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Away
7/10/2022
Brewers
W 8-6
Away
7/11/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/12/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/13/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
