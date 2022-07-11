How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates head to Miami on Monday for the first of a four-game series with the Marlins

The Pirates continue their season-long 12-game road trip on Monday when they begin a four-game series with the Marlins.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Pirates have already played five games away from home on this trip and will finish the trip with three games in Colorado against the Rockies later this week.

It is a tough way to end the first half of the season, but Monday they will look to get a big win in the opener when they send Mitch Keller to the mound. Keller is 2-6 with a 5.21 ERA on the season.

The Marlins will counter with Trevor Rogers in the opener. Rogers is 4-7 with a 5.57 ERA on the year. The Marlins have not fared well with him on the mound this year as they have won just five of his 16 starts.

The Marlins will look to reverse that trend on Monday as they try and bounce back from a tough weekend against the Mets.

Both of these teams have played well in stretches this year and are looking to finish off the first half of the year on a high note.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
6:40
PM/ET
