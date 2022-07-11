How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres face Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres are 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- The Padres rank 14th in runs scored with 378, 4.3 per game.
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 381 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado paces the Padres with 14 home runs and 50 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .309.
- Including all batters in MLB, Machado ranks 39th in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- Cronenworth ranks 140th in homers and 45th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .272.
- Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 66.
- Cron's home run total puts him 11th in the big leagues, and he is second in RBI.
- Blackmon has 81 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon ranks 45th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.308/.410.
- Connor Joe has 81 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/5/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
7/7/2022
Giants
W 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Giants
W 6-3
Home
7/9/2022
Giants
L 3-1
Home
7/10/2022
Giants
L 12-0
Home
7/11/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/12/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/13/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Dodgers
L 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Away
7/8/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Away
7/9/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-2
Away
7/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
7/11/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/15/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
11
2022
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
