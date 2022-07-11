How to Watch Padres at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres head to Colorado on Monday for the first of a four-game series with the rival Rockies

The Padres have seven games left before the All-Star break and are looking to snap out of their slump and end the first half on a high note.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Padres have been slumping but still find themselves in second place in the NL West and in the second will card spot.

Monday they begin a series that they need to win against their NL West rival Rockies. The Padres 

The Padres have not played well against the Rockies, but they need to turn that around on Monday. They were swept the last time they visited Colorado and Monday they will send Sean Manaea to the mound looking to get the win.

The Rockies, though, will be looking to win their sixth straight game against the Padres in the opener on Monday.

The Rockies have not been playing well, but have the Padres number and will look to continue to be a thorn in their side on Monday as they begin a seven-game home stand to end the first half of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
