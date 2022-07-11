How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber head into the final of a four-game series against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 batting average.
  • The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (409 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 15th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in the league with 394 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (28) and runs batted in (57).
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Schwarber's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally puts him 11th.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .252 with 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 19th in home runs in MLB and 53rd in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt is batting .340 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Goldschmidt's home run total puts him 13th in the majors, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
  • Arenado is batting .292 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .522 this season.
  • Arenado ranks 19th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Tommy Edman has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
  • Brendan Donovan is batting .285 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Phillies and Cardinals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

W 1-0

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Braves

L 3-0

Away

7/7/2022

Braves

W 3-2

Away

7/8/2022

Phillies

L 2-0

Home

7/9/2022

Phillies

L 1-0

Home

7/10/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Home

7/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

7/16/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
