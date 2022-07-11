How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber head into the final of a four-game series against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 batting average.
- The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (409 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Phillies rank 15th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in the league with 394 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (28) and runs batted in (57).
- Of all hitters in the majors, Schwarber's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally puts him 11th.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .252 with 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Hoskins ranks 19th in home runs in MLB and 53rd in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- J.T. Realmuto is batting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .340 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- Goldschmidt's home run total puts him 13th in the majors, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
- Arenado is batting .292 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .522 this season.
- Arenado ranks 19th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Tommy Edman has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
- Brendan Donovan is batting .285 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
Phillies and Cardinals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Nationals
L 3-2
Home
7/7/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
W 2-0
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
W 1-0
Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/12/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Braves
L 3-0
Away
7/7/2022
Braves
W 3-2
Away
7/8/2022
Phillies
L 2-0
Home
7/9/2022
Phillies
L 1-0
Home
7/10/2022
Phillies
W 4-3
Home
7/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
7/16/2022
Reds
-
Home
