Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will look to get to Matt Wisler when he starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox have a league-best .261 batting average.
  • The Red Sox are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (410 total).
  • The Red Sox are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Rays have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Rays have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 350 (4.1 per game).
  • The Rays have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads the Red Sox with 19 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .327.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Devers is third in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • Xander Bogaerts is batting .311 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Bogaerts ranks 140th in home runs and 93rd in RBI so far this season.
  • Alex Verdugo has 17 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.
  • J.D. Martinez is hitting .311 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .299. He's also hit three home runs with 20 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Diaz's home run total ranks 265th and his RBI tally ranks 227th.
  • Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in (40) this season. He's batting .252 while slugging .421.
  • Arozarena ranks 83rd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 61st in RBI.
  • Harold Ramirez is slashing .324/.373/.447 this season for the Rays.
  • Ji-Man Choi is batting .281 with an OBP of .391 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Red Sox and Rays Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Rays

L 7-1

Home

7/7/2022

Yankees

L 6-5

Home

7/8/2022

Yankees

L 12-5

Home

7/9/2022

Yankees

W 6-5

Home

7/10/2022

Yankees

W 11-6

Home

7/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Red Sox

W 8-4

Away

7/6/2022

Red Sox

W 7-1

Away

7/8/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Reds

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Reds

L 10-5

Away

7/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/15/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/16/2022

Orioles

-

Home

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
