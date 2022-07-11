Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will look to get to Matt Wisler when he starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

The Red Sox have a league-best .261 batting average.

The Red Sox are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (410 total).

The Red Sox are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Rays have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Rays have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 350 (4.1 per game).

The Rays have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads the Red Sox with 19 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .327.

Including all MLB hitters, Devers is third in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .311 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Bogaerts ranks 140th in home runs and 93rd in RBI so far this season.

Alex Verdugo has 17 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.

J.D. Martinez is hitting .311 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .299. He's also hit three home runs with 20 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Diaz's home run total ranks 265th and his RBI tally ranks 227th.

Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in (40) this season. He's batting .252 while slugging .421.

Arozarena ranks 83rd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 61st in RBI.

Harold Ramirez is slashing .324/.373/.447 this season for the Rays.

Ji-Man Choi is batting .281 with an OBP of .391 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Red Sox and Rays Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Rays L 7-1 Home 7/7/2022 Yankees L 6-5 Home 7/8/2022 Yankees L 12-5 Home 7/9/2022 Yankees W 6-5 Home 7/10/2022 Yankees W 11-6 Home 7/11/2022 Rays - Away 7/12/2022 Rays - Away 7/13/2022 Rays - Away 7/14/2022 Rays - Away 7/15/2022 Yankees - Away 7/16/2022 Yankees - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Red Sox W 8-4 Away 7/6/2022 Red Sox W 7-1 Away 7/8/2022 Reds L 2-1 Away 7/9/2022 Reds L 5-4 Away 7/10/2022 Reds L 10-5 Away 7/11/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/12/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/13/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/14/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/15/2022 Orioles - Home 7/16/2022 Orioles - Home

