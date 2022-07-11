How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager will take on the Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus on Monday at 8:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rangers have the No. 16 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 273 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .271 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager has racked up a team-best 19 home runs.

Seager ranks 13th in homers and 38th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Marcus Semien is batting .238 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Semien ranks 65th in home runs and 71st in RBI so far this season.

Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-high 51 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a team-high batting average of .277.

Athletics Impact Players

Andrus has been key for Oakland with 59 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .372.

Andrus' home run total puts him 168th in the big leagues, and he is 203rd in RBI.

Sean Murphy is batting .229 to lead Oakland, while adding nine homers and 34 runs batted in this season.

Murphy ranks 99th in home runs and 107th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .216.

Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .262 on the year.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Orioles L 10-9 Away 7/6/2022 Orioles L 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 Twins W 6-5 Home 7/9/2022 Twins W 9-7 Home 7/10/2022 Twins L 6-5 Home 7/11/2022 Athletics - Home 7/12/2022 Athletics - Home 7/13/2022 Athletics - Home 7/14/2022 Mariners - Home 7/15/2022 Mariners - Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/5/2022 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home 7/8/2022 Astros L 8-3 Home 7/9/2022 Astros W 3-2 Home 7/10/2022 Astros L 6-1 Home 7/11/2022 Rangers - Away 7/12/2022 Rangers - Away 7/13/2022 Rangers - Away 7/15/2022 Astros - Away 7/16/2022 Astros - Away 7/17/2022 Astros - Away

