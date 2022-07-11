How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager will take on the Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus on Monday at 8:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the No. 16 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (372 total runs).
- The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 273 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .271 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Rangers Impact Players
- Seager has racked up a team-best 19 home runs.
- Seager ranks 13th in homers and 38th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Marcus Semien is batting .238 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Semien ranks 65th in home runs and 71st in RBI so far this season.
- Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-high 51 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a team-high batting average of .277.
Athletics Impact Players
- Andrus has been key for Oakland with 59 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .372.
- Andrus' home run total puts him 168th in the big leagues, and he is 203rd in RBI.
- Sean Murphy is batting .229 to lead Oakland, while adding nine homers and 34 runs batted in this season.
- Murphy ranks 99th in home runs and 107th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .216.
- Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .262 on the year.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/5/2022
Orioles
L 10-9
Away
7/6/2022
Orioles
L 2-1
Away
7/8/2022
Twins
W 6-5
Home
7/9/2022
Twins
W 9-7
Home
7/10/2022
Twins
L 6-5
Home
7/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/13/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/16/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
L 8-3
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Home
7/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/15/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/16/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/17/2022
Astros
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
11
2022
Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)