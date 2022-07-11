How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager will take on the Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus on Monday at 8:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the No. 16 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (372 total runs).
  • The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 273 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .271 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager has racked up a team-best 19 home runs.
  • Seager ranks 13th in homers and 38th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Marcus Semien is batting .238 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Semien ranks 65th in home runs and 71st in RBI so far this season.
  • Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-high 51 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a team-high batting average of .277.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Andrus has been key for Oakland with 59 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .372.
  • Andrus' home run total puts him 168th in the big leagues, and he is 203rd in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .229 to lead Oakland, while adding nine homers and 34 runs batted in this season.
  • Murphy ranks 99th in home runs and 107th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .216.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .262 on the year.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Orioles

L 10-9

Away

7/6/2022

Orioles

L 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

Twins

W 6-5

Home

7/9/2022

Twins

W 9-7

Home

7/10/2022

Twins

L 6-5

Home

7/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

L 8-3

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

How To Watch

July
11
2022

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
