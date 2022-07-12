How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:45 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 batting average.

The Giants are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (396 total).

The Giants are 10th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 367 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 47 runs batted in.

Among all batters in MLB, Flores' home runs rank him 55th, and his RBI tally puts him 29th.

Joc Pederson's 17 home runs pace his team.

Thairo Estrada leads the Giants' lineup with a .256 batting average.

Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .231.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker is batting .205 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 43 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Walker is 10th in homers and 50th in RBI.

Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .266 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.

Marte is 168th in homers and 156th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Daulton Varsho has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

David Peralta has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .452 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Away 7/7/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 Padres L 6-3 Away 7/9/2022 Padres W 3-1 Away 7/10/2022 Padres W 12-0 Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/14/2022 Brewers - Home 7/15/2022 Brewers - Home 7/16/2022 Brewers - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/6/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 7/7/2022 Rockies L 4-3 Home 7/8/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Home 7/9/2022 Rockies W 9-2 Home 7/10/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 7/11/2022 Giants - Away 7/12/2022 Giants - Away 7/13/2022 Giants - Away 7/15/2022 Padres - Away 7/16/2022 Padres - Away 7/17/2022 Padres - Away

