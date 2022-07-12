How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:45 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 batting average.
- The Giants are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (396 total).
- The Giants are 10th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 367 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 47 runs batted in.
- Among all batters in MLB, Flores' home runs rank him 55th, and his RBI tally puts him 29th.
- Joc Pederson's 17 home runs pace his team.
- Thairo Estrada leads the Giants' lineup with a .256 batting average.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .231.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker is batting .205 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 43 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Walker is 10th in homers and 50th in RBI.
- Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .266 average while slugging six homers and driving in 27 runs.
- Marte is 168th in homers and 156th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Daulton Varsho has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- David Peralta has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .452 on the year.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-5
Away
7/7/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Away
7/8/2022
Padres
L 6-3
Away
7/9/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Away
7/10/2022
Padres
W 12-0
Away
7/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/14/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/15/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/16/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
7/7/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Home
7/8/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Home
7/9/2022
Rockies
W 9-2
Home
7/10/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
7/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/15/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/16/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/17/2022
Padres
-
Away
