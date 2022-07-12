How to Watch Diamondbacks at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Diamondbacks take on the Giants in the second game of a three-game set in San Francisco

The Arizona Diamondbacks finish the first half of the season with a six-game road trip and Tuesday they are looking to get a win against the Giants in San Francisco.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Diamondbacks have been competitive in the first half of the season, but have been struggling over the last couple of weeks.

One of the series they won, though, was against the Giants last week at home. Tuesday they will look to get another win against the Giants when they send Dallas Keuchel to the mound.

Keuchel has started just three games for the Diamondbacks after he was released by the White Sox. Keuchel has continued to struggle with his new team and has lost two of his three starts for Arizona.

The Giants will counter with Logan Webb as they try and get a much-needed win again the Diamondbacks.

Webb has been really good for the Giants this year going 7-3 with a 2.98 ERA. The Giants have lost three of his last four starts, though, and will be looking to be better on Tuesday.

