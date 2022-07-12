How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Jul 11, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano (22) reacts with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) on the field during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Tuesday at Truist Park against David Peterson, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Braves are eighth in the majors with a .249 batting average.

The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (417 total).

The Braves' .314 on-base percentage ranks 17th in the league.

The Mets have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The Mets have scored 413 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Mets have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 57.

Among all MLB hitters, Riley is 38th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Dansby Swanson's .296 batting average paces his team.

Swanson ranks 39th in home runs and 24th in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Matt Olson is batting .251 with 33 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks.

Ozuna is batting .228 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 72.

Alonso's home run total places him sixth in the majors, and he is first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor has collected 82 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .424 on the year.

Lindor ranks 31st in home runs and seventh in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Starling Marte has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.339/.458.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .269 with an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Cardinals L 3-2 Home 7/8/2022 Nationals W 12-2 Home 7/9/2022 Nationals W 4-3 Home 7/10/2022 Nationals W 4-3 Home 7/11/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 7/12/2022 Mets - Home 7/13/2022 Mets - Home 7/14/2022 Nationals - Away 7/15/2022 Nationals - Away 7/16/2022 Nationals - Away 7/17/2022 Nationals - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/7/2022 Marlins W 10-0 Home 7/8/2022 Marlins L 5-2 Home 7/9/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Home 7/10/2022 Marlins L 2-0 Home 7/11/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Braves - Away 7/13/2022 Braves - Away 7/14/2022 Cubs - Away 7/15/2022 Cubs - Away 7/16/2022 Cubs - Away 7/17/2022 Cubs - Away

