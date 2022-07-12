How to Watch Orioles at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Orioles go for their ninth straight win on Tuesday when they take on the Cubs in Chicago.

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball in the first half of the season. They currently sit in last place in the American League East, but have won eight straight and are 43-44 on the season.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They may be in last place in the loaded division, but they find themselves only two games back of the last wild card spot.

The AL is bunched up near the top of the wild card standings and the Orioles have put themselves smack dab in the middle of it.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot as they play the first of a short two-game series in Chicago against the Cubs.

The Cubs return home after being swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers over the weekend.

The Cubs led in each of the last three games, but gave up the lead in all of them.

The Cubs had won four straight series, but couldn't keep up with the powerful Dodgers. Tuesday they will look to get back in the win column against the streaking Orioles.

