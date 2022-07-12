Skip to main content

How to Watch Orioles at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Orioles go for their ninth straight win on Tuesday when they take on the Cubs in Chicago.

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball in the first half of the season. They currently sit in last place in the American League East, but have won eight straight and are 43-44 on the season.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They may be in last place in the loaded division, but they find themselves only two games back of the last wild card spot.

The AL is bunched up near the top of the wild card standings and the Orioles have put themselves smack dab in the middle of it.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot as they play the first of a short two-game series in Chicago against the Cubs.

The Cubs return home after being swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers over the weekend.

The Cubs led in each of the last three games, but gave up the lead in all of them.

The Cubs had won four straight series, but couldn't keep up with the powerful Dodgers. Tuesday they will look to get back in the win column against the streaking Orioles.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano (22) reacts with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) on the field during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano (22) reacts with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) on the field during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) and Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrate in the dugout after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy