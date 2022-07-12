How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) celebrates with third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) and shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) and left fielder Ian Happ (8) after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras ready for the first of a two-game series against Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cubs are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (376 total).
  • The Cubs' .321 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
  • The Orioles rank 21st in the league with 360 total runs scored this season.
  • The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is hitting .276 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 41 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .370.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Happ ranks 114th in homers and 60th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Contreras ranks 44th in homers and 94th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Patrick Wisdom has been solid source of run production for the Cubs with 17 long balls and 45 runs batted in.
  • Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .306.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Cedric Mullins is batting .258 with seven home runs and 36 RBI for Baltimore this season.
  • In all of baseball, Mullins is 140th in homers and 87th in RBI.
  • Austin Hays is a key run producer for Baltimore with a .258 average, 11 homers and 45 RBI.
  • Overall, Hays ranks 64th in home runs and 39th in RBI this season.
  • Anthony Santander's 15 home runs lead all Baltimore hitters, and he's slugging .425.
  • Ryan Mountcastle is batting .273 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

7/7/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Home

7/8/2022

Angels

W 5-4

Home

7/9/2022

Angels

W 1-0

Home

7/10/2022

Angels

W 9-5

Home

7/12/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/22/2022

Yankees

-

Home

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
