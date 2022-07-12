How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras ready for the first of a two-game series against Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cubs are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (376 total).
- The Cubs' .321 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- The Orioles rank 21st in the league with 360 total runs scored this season.
- The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ is hitting .276 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 41 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .370.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Happ ranks 114th in homers and 60th in RBI.
- Willson Contreras is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
- Contreras ranks 44th in homers and 94th in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Patrick Wisdom has been solid source of run production for the Cubs with 17 long balls and 45 runs batted in.
- Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .306.
Orioles Impact Players
- Cedric Mullins is batting .258 with seven home runs and 36 RBI for Baltimore this season.
- In all of baseball, Mullins is 140th in homers and 87th in RBI.
- Austin Hays is a key run producer for Baltimore with a .258 average, 11 homers and 45 RBI.
- Overall, Hays ranks 64th in home runs and 39th in RBI this season.
- Anthony Santander's 15 home runs lead all Baltimore hitters, and he's slugging .425.
- Ryan Mountcastle is batting .273 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .488 this season.
Cubs and Orioles Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Brewers
W 2-1
Away
7/7/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Away
7/8/2022
Dodgers
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
Dodgers
L 4-2
Away
7/10/2022
Dodgers
L 11-9
Away
7/12/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/13/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/14/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/15/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/16/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/17/2022
Mets
-
Home
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
7/7/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Home
7/8/2022
Angels
W 5-4
Home
7/9/2022
Angels
W 1-0
Home
7/10/2022
Angels
W 9-5
Home
7/12/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/13/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/15/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/16/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/17/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/22/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
12
2022
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)