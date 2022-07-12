How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox meet Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats
- The Red Sox's .261 batting average leads MLB.
- The Red Sox have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (415 total runs).
- The Red Sox are fourth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- The Rays have scored 360 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rays have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers leads the Red Sox with 19 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .327.
- Of all MLB hitters, Devers is third in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Xander Bogaerts is hitting .315 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Including all MLB hitters, Bogaerts ranks 141st in home runs and 88th in RBI.
- J.D. Martinez has 29 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks while batting .313.
- Alex Verdugo has 17 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .265.
Rays Impact Players
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .307. He's also hit three home runs with 23 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Diaz is 266th in home runs and 199th in RBI.
- Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in with 40 while batting .252 with 10 homers.
- Arozarena is 83rd in home runs and 61st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Ramirez has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
- Ji-Man Choi has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .395. He's slugging .460 on the year.
Red Sox and Rays Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Yankees
L 6-5
Home
7/8/2022
Yankees
L 12-5
Home
7/9/2022
Yankees
W 6-5
Home
7/10/2022
Yankees
W 11-6
Home
7/11/2022
Rays
L 10-5
Away
7/12/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/13/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/14/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/15/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/16/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/17/2022
Yankees
-
Away
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Red Sox
W 7-1
Away
7/8/2022
Reds
L 2-1
Away
7/9/2022
Reds
L 5-4
Away
7/10/2022
Reds
L 10-5
Away
7/11/2022
Red Sox
W 10-5
Home
7/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/15/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/16/2022
Orioles
-
Home
7/17/2022
Orioles
-
Home
