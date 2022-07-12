How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after a home run by Devers during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox meet Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox's .261 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (415 total runs).
  • The Red Sox are fourth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Rays have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
  • The Rays have scored 360 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Rays have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads the Red Sox with 19 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .327.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Devers is third in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • Xander Bogaerts is hitting .315 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Bogaerts ranks 141st in home runs and 88th in RBI.
  • J.D. Martinez has 29 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks while batting .313.
  • Alex Verdugo has 17 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .265.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .307. He's also hit three home runs with 23 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Diaz is 266th in home runs and 199th in RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in with 40 while batting .252 with 10 homers.
  • Arozarena is 83rd in home runs and 61st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Ramirez has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
  • Ji-Man Choi has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .395. He's slugging .460 on the year.

Red Sox and Rays Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Yankees

L 6-5

Home

7/8/2022

Yankees

L 12-5

Home

7/9/2022

Yankees

W 6-5

Home

7/10/2022

Yankees

W 11-6

Home

7/11/2022

Rays

L 10-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Red Sox

W 7-1

Away

7/8/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Reds

L 5-4

Away

7/10/2022

Reds

L 10-5

Away

7/11/2022

Red Sox

W 10-5

Home

7/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/15/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/16/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/17/2022

Orioles

-

Home

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
