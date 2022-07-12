How to Watch Red Sox at Rays: Stream MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox battle the Rays in Tampa on Tuesday in the second game of a big four-game series.

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays battle for the first wild card spot in the American League on Tuesday as they play the second game of a big four-game series.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Red Sox have slumped a bit over the last couple of weeks but came into this series after winning two straight against the first-place Yankees.

Tuesday, they will send Chris Sale to the mound for the first time this year. Sale has been out the whole year with a stress fracture in his rib cage. He went on the 60-day IL during spring training and will make his season debut on Tuesday.

The Rays will counter with Corey Kluber. Kluber has been solid in his first season, with the Rays going 4-5 with a 3.62 ERA.

The Rays had won two of his last three starts, including last Wednesday, when he went six innings without giving up a run in a win against the Red Sox.

The Rays hope he can put another outing like that together on Tuesday and get another big win against the Red Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.

