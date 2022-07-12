How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) celebrates with third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) and shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) and left fielder Ian Happ (8) after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will take on Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.
  • The Cubs rank 16th in runs scored with 376, 4.4 per game.
  • The Cubs' .321 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
  • The Orioles have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 360 (4.1 per game).
  • The Orioles are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .276 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 41 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .370.
  • Including all MLB batters, Happ ranks 41st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .266 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Contreras is 44th in homers and 94th in RBI so far this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom has been solid source of run production for the Cubs with 17 long balls and 45 runs batted in.
  • Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .306.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Mullins has been key for Baltimore with seven home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.
  • Mullins ranks 140th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Austin Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 45 while batting .258 with 11 homers.
  • Overall, Hays is 64th in home runs and 39th in RBI this year.
  • Anthony Santander's 15 home runs lead all Baltimore hitters, and he's slugging .425.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has 79 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

7/7/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Home

7/8/2022

Angels

W 5-4

Home

7/9/2022

Angels

W 1-0

Home

7/10/2022

Angels

W 9-5

Home

7/12/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/15/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/22/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
