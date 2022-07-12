How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds

Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds

Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox will see Shane Bieber on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a four-game series, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are fourth in the majors with a .255 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (364 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Guardians rank 10th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
  • The Guardians rank 19th in the league with 366 total runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 10 homers while recording a team-leading batting average of .295.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs place him 83rd, and his RBI tally puts him 61st.
  • Luis Robert has hit 10 home runs with 46 RBI. Each pace his team.
  • Robert is 83rd in homers and 35th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .287 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .317 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 66.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Ramirez is 20th in homers and third in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario is batting .278 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Rosario is 235th in homers and 178th in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan is slashing .278/.362/.357 this season for the Guardians.
  • Josh Naylor has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .505 on the year.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/7/2022

Tigers

L 2-1

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

L 7-5

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

W 8-0

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-2

Home

7/11/2022

Guardians

L 8-4

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/14/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/16/2022

Twins

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/6/2022

Tigers

L 8-2

Away

7/8/2022

Royals

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

Royals

W 13-1

Away

7/10/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Away

7/11/2022

White Sox

W 8-4

Home

7/12/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/12/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/13/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/15/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch, Stream EYBL Championships: Exodus vs Cy Fair

By Kristofer Habbas17 minutes ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox at Guardians Stream: Watch MLB Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch, Stream EYBL Championships: Philly Rise vs. North Tartan

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Stream Online, TV Channel

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Tadej Pogacar
Other

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 10: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Phil Watson6 hours ago
pistons knicks summer league
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas15 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy