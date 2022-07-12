How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox will see Shane Bieber on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a four-game series, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox are fourth in the majors with a .255 batting average.
- The White Sox have the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (364 total runs).
- The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Guardians rank 10th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- The Guardians rank 19th in the league with 366 total runs scored this season.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 10 homers while recording a team-leading batting average of .295.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs place him 83rd, and his RBI tally puts him 61st.
- Luis Robert has hit 10 home runs with 46 RBI. Each pace his team.
- Robert is 83rd in homers and 35th in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Andrew Vaughn is hitting .287 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Tim Anderson is batting .317 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 66.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Ramirez is 20th in homers and third in RBI.
- Amed Rosario is batting .278 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Rosario is 235th in homers and 178th in RBI.
- Steven Kwan is slashing .278/.362/.357 this season for the Guardians.
- Josh Naylor has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .505 on the year.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/7/2022
Tigers
L 2-1
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
L 7-5
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
W 8-0
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
W 4-2
Home
7/11/2022
Guardians
L 8-4
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/13/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/14/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/16/2022
Twins
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/6/2022
Tigers
L 8-2
Away
7/8/2022
Royals
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
Royals
W 13-1
Away
7/10/2022
Royals
L 5-1
Away
7/11/2022
White Sox
W 8-4
Home
7/12/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/12/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/13/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/14/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/15/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/16/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
12
2022
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)